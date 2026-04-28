<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will soon inaugurate a state-of-the-art Integrated Intelligent Water and Sewerage Management Centre, known as the SCADA command centre, a key component of the Cauvery Stage V project.</p>.<p>The integrated command centre, said to be one of the largest in Asia, will manage the city's drinking water and sewerage networks under a single roof.</p>.<p>BWSSB Chairman Ramprasat Manohar V said the system will significantly improve management of the city's water and sewerage network.</p>.<p>"It is a matter of immense pride that the BWSSB is implementing Asia's largest control centre to manage drinking water and wastewater on such a massive scale. Adopting complete transparency and the highest level of technology, this Intelligent SCADA Centre will create a new revolution in water and sewerage management," he said.</p>.<p>The command centre uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to accurately predict water demand across different areas, detect water leakage in pipelines instantly to prevent wastage, and identify any contamination.</p>.Bengaluru: Staff intentionally removed janivaras, punish college, says panel.<p>"This centre serves as the foundational step toward creating a Digital Twin of the entire network in the future. The command centre is integrated with the water treatment plants at TK Halli, Harohalli and Tataguni, as well as all ground-level reservoirs in the city. Water quality parameters such as chlorine, pH, TDS, and turbidity are continuously measured during supply. If the water gets contaminated, an alert message is immediately dispatched, ensuring the supply of safe drinking water to citizens," a BWSSB statement said.</p>.<p>The system will also be integrated with the sewage treatment plants in the city, ensuring that treated water meets standards set by the National Green Tribunal (NGT). It also monitors the volume of biogas generated at the plants.</p>.<p>Public borewells, GIS, and smart meters have also been integrated through Internet of Things (IoT) technology.</p>.<p>"The system incorporates advanced mechanisms to issue early warnings before any machinery breaks down, which will significantly save operational costs and electricity expenses for the BWSSB," the board said.</p>