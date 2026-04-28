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BWSSB set to launch AI-powered water management hub under Cauvery Stage V

Asia’s largest: SCADA facility to detect leaks, monitor quality and predict demand in real time
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 20:58 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 20:58 IST
Bengaluru newsBWSSBAI

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