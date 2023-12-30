BWSSB sets May deadline for Cauvery Stage V completion; 110 villages to benefit

Bengaluru: The 110 villages in the city’s periphery will finally get Cauvery water by May next year, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has announced.
According to senior officials from the water board, the project will be completed by March next year followed by trial runs in April and water supply will start from May. The Cauvery Stage V project was taken up to quench the thirst of the 110 villages in the city’s periphery, and the completion will enable the city to receive an additional 775 MLD. While the citizens in these villages have been waiting since 2016, when the project was first discussed, BWSSB hit roadblocks in the process, missing multiple deadlines.
The officials attributed the delay to a labour crunch and lack of industrial oxygen during the Covid-19 pandemic. They added that the export of machinery was also affected during the period.
“We had to approve two extensions to the project completion date owing to the pandemic. We also had problems with getting approvals from various other agencies involved, including the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI),” a senior BWSSB official explained.
The project has been taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 5,500 crore and is being funded by a loan approved by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
As a part of the project, a 775 MLD capacity purification unit is set up at Thorekadanahalli (T K Halli) along with reservoirs at Harohalli and Tataguni. Close to 2,800 km of water pipeline and 1,600 km of underground drainage lines have been laid as a part of the project.