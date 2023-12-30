BWSSB sets May deadline for Cauvery Stage V completion; 110 villages to benefit

According to senior officials from the water board, the project will be completed by March next year followed by trial runs in April and water supply will start from May. The Cauvery Stage V project was taken up to quench the thirst of the 110 villages in the city’s periphery, and the completion will enable the city to receive an additional 775 MLD. While the citizens in these villages have been waiting since 2016, when the project was first discussed, BWSSB hit roadblocks in the process, missing multiple deadlines.