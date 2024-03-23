BWSSB to assume custody of borewells to address water crisis

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will take over all borewells on construction sites measuring at least 20,000 square feet.
The water crisis in the city has prompted the board to assume control of as many borewells as possible to meet the city's needs. These borewells will remain under the BWSSB's custody until the end of summer. Additionally, the BWSSB has prohibited the use of borewell or Cauvery water for construction purposes, and developers are encouraged to use only treated water.
This order was issued by BWSSB Chairman Ramprasat Manohar V, utilising the authority vested in the board under sections 33 and 34 of the BWSSB Act, 1964, and Section 11 of the Karnataka Groundwater (Regulation and Control of Development Management) Act, 2011.
(Published 22 March 2024, 21:32 IST)