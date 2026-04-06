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BWSSB to dispatch One Time Settlement notice with this month's water bill

The consumers eligible under the scheme will receive notices containing detailed payment information under the OTS along with their water bills this month.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 17:23 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 17:23 IST
Bengaluru newsBWSSB

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