BWSSB to dispatch One Time Settlement notice with this month's water bill

<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has started preparing to implement the One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme for those with pending dues.</p><p>The consumers eligible under the scheme will receive notices containing detailed payment information under the OTS along with their water bills this month.</p>.BWSSB's demand notices of up to Rs 1 lakh leave Bengaluru property owners stunned.<p>"All necessary preparations for the successful implementation of the scheme have been completed. Consumers eligible for the OTS scheme will be provided with comprehensive information alongside this month's water bill. A separate letter detailing the outstanding principal, the exact interest amount being waived, the final payable sum, payment methods, and the scheme's criteria will be attached to the bill," said Dr Ramprasat Manohar V, Chairman, BWSSB.</p><p>The government recently announced the OTS scheme to recover pending dues from defaulters. According to the scheme, the BWSSB will waive off the interest on pending water bills if the defaulters pay up the complete principal amount during the scheme period.</p><p>Out of the 11 lakh water connections under BWSSB, 5.11 lakh consumers currently have outstanding bills. According to data, the total arrears amount stands at Rs 851.33 crore which comprises a principal amount of Rs 539.43 crore and an accumulated interest of Rs 311.90 crore.</p>