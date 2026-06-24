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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BWSSB to explore feasibility of sourcing water for Bengaluru from Hemavathi, Kabini

Manjula on Tuesday reviewed the water levels at the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) reservoir, noting concerns over weak monsoon rainfall this year.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 00:56 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 00:56 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBWSSB

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