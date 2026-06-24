BWSSB to explore feasibility of sourcing water for Bengaluru from Hemavathi, Kabini

<p>Bengaluru: BWSSB Chairperson Manjula N has directed officials to study the feasibility of supplying water to Bengaluru from the Hemavathi and Kabini reservoirs.</p>.<p>Manjula on Tuesday reviewed the water levels at the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) reservoir, noting concerns over weak monsoon rainfall this year.</p>.<p>She instructed officials to take necessary precautionary measures to ensure that citizens do not face a drinking water crisis in the coming days.</p>.Two workers missing after falling into BWSSB treatment tank in Bengaluru's Varthur; search operation underway.<p>"We need to plan and put in place measures by anticipating any problems that might arise in the coming days,” Manjula said.</p>.<p>She also directed senior officials to obtain a comprehensive report from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) on the city’s groundwater levels and the status of currently functioning borewells.</p>