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BWSSB to launch India’s largest biogas initiative in Bengaluru

While similar projects in cities such as Surat process around 120 MLD of water, the Bengaluru initiative is significantly larger, utilising 550 MLD of sewage.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 20:11 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 20:11 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsBWSSB

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