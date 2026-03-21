<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bwssb">Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board</a> (BWSSB) will open up the One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme for consumers from April 1 to recover pending dues to the tune of Rs 550 crore. The scheme will be valid for three months till June.</p>.<p>According to the scheme, the BWSSB will waive off the interest on pending <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/water-bills">water bills</a> if the defaulters pay up the complete principal amount during the scheme period.</p>.<p>The scheme is open to all categories of consumers– domestic, commercial, and industrial users. Various government departments and institutions also owe BWSSB close to Rs 175 crore in dues and the scheme applies to these departments as well.</p>.Summer demand: BWSSB adds 50 vehicles to Sanchari Cauvery tanker fleet.<p>Of the 11 lakh connections under BWSSB, close to 5.11 connections have pending dues and the total dues go up to Rs 851.33 crore. Of the Rs 851.33 crore, Rs 539.43 crore is principal amount and Rs 311.90 crore corresponds to interest levied and this will be completely waived off.</p>.<p>Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a>, who announced the scheme on Saturday, opined that the scheme would help reduce the financial burden on the citizens and also help BWSSB improve its finances. </p>.<p>“The scheme is being implemented with the dual purpose of providing financial relief to more than 5.11 lakh customers in the city and strengthening the financial position of the Board. By waiving interest of Rs 311 crore, the burden on citizens is being significantly reduced. The public should make good use of this golden opportunity in the coming three months,” Shivakumar said in a statement in Bengaluru on Saturday</p>