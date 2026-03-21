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BWSSB to open OTS scheme to recover pending water bills

The scheme is open to all categories of consumers– domestic, commercial, and industrial users.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 16:18 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 16:18 IST
Bengaluru newsBWSSBWater bills24X7 water supply

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