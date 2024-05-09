BWSSB to reconsider decision to supply Hesaraghatta lake water to Bengaluru

Bengaluru: After opposition from farmers and villagers around Hesaraghatta lake, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is considering its decision to use water from the waterbody to meet the needs of Bengaluru.
On Wednesday, members of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha met BWSSB Chairman Ramprasat Manohar V and said many villages around the lake were benefiting from it and it would be helpful if the board reconsidered the proposal and instead helped desilt the lake and remove pollutants from it.
After hearing the opinions from farmers, Manohar said that the BWSSB would reconsider its decision.
“Hesaraghatta lake was built in 1894 to enable water supply to Bengaluru. Water was being pumped from the Soladevanahalli pumping station. Now, owing to the crisis, we were thinking of drawing a small amount of water from the lake to supply to the city. This will also help us be prepared to use water from the Yettinahole project. However, now that farmers have opposed it, we will rethink the decision."
Manohar added that the crisis might ease out owing to the rains the city is receiving and the need to draw out water from Hesaraghatta lake might not arise. However, the board will hold further talks with the government and farmers before arriving at a decision, he said.
Comprehensive development
BWSSB Chairman Ramprasat Manohar V said that the board would soon write to the government, requesting to take up comprehensive development of the lake.
After requests from farmer leaders, Manohar opined that there was a need to take development works at the lake since it was helping many villagers and might also be useful to Bengaluru in the coming years.
Published 08 May 2024, 21:31 IST