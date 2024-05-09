BWSSB to reconsider decision to supply Hesaraghatta lake water to Bengaluru

“Hesaraghatta lake was built in 1894 to enable water supply to Bengaluru. Water was being pumped from the Soladevanahalli pumping station. Now, owing to the crisis, we were thinking of drawing a small amount of water from the lake to supply to the city. This will also help us be prepared to use water from the Yettinahole project. However, now that farmers have opposed it, we will rethink the decision."