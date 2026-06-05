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BWSSB to set up Bengaluru Global Water Innovation Network

As part of the initiative, a Centre of Excellence will be established to house a Technology Innovation Hub.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 23:09 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 23:09 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsBWSSB

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