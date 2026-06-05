BWSSB to set up Bengaluru Global Water Innovation Network

<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is planning to establish the Bengaluru Global Water Innovation Network (BGWIN), a global collaboration platform that will bring together water utilities, government agencies, universities, research institutions, industry leaders, startups, incubators, investors, and civil society organisations to address emerging challenges in the water and wastewater sector.</p>.<p>According to a statement from the BWSSB, the initiative is designed to strengthen Bengaluru’s position as a global leader in urban water management by fostering innovation, accelerating technology adoption, promoting international collaboration, and building a future-ready ecosystem capable of addressing the growing challenges posed by rapid urbanisation, climate change, and resource scarcity.</p>.Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board goes high tech again, this time to plug leakages, theft.<p>“The establishment of BGWIN marks a historic step towards transforming Bengaluru into a global centre for water innovation. Through cutting-edge technologies, international collaboration, and sustainable urban planning, we are building a future-ready city capable of meeting the challenges of the coming decades,” said Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.</p>.<p>As part of the initiative, a Centre of Excellence will be established to house a Technology Innovation Hub. The hub will focus on advanced research in artificial intelligence-driven predictive analytics, smart metering systems, decentralised water treatment technologies, water reuse solutions, and next-generation utility management practices.</p>.<p>“BGWIN will provide a world-class platform for startups, researchers, technology companies, and water utilities to collaborate and innovate. This is not merely a technology initiative; it is our commitment to creating a secure, sustainable, and resilient water future for generations to come while contributing to the global Sustainable Development Goals,” said Ramprasat Manohar V, Chairman, BWSSB.</p>.<p>One of the key features of BGWIN will be its emphasis on pilot-scale deployment of emerging technologies before city-wide implementation.</p>.<p>“By testing innovations in real-world operating conditions, the BWSSB aims to reduce investment risks, improve technology adoption outcomes, and accelerate the transition towards smarter and more efficient utility operations. The initiative is also expected to open new opportunities for revenue generation through intellectual property development, technology licensing, and commercialisation of innovations emerging from collaborative research programmes,” a senior BWSSB official explained.</p>.<p>A dedicated digital platform will support real-time collaboration between technology providers and utility operators while enabling continuous monitoring of pilot projects and innovation outcomes.</p>.<p>BGWIN is being conceptualised around a diversified financial model that combines international grants, philanthropic funding, government support, private-sector partnerships, subscription-based memberships, paid training programmes, and innovation-driven revenue streams.</p>