BWSSB to soon launch web portal to sell treated water

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will soon launch a web portal to enable consumers to book treated water that can be used for tertiary purposes.
The portal, which is expected to be launched in the next three days, will majorly help commercial establishments and industries since they require large quantities of water.
Speaking to DH, BWSSB Chairman Dr Ramprasat Manohar V said that they are working on a war footing to implement the portal. “Treated water can be used for the majority of the purposes and given the water shortage in the city, it is going to help the bulk consumers in a big way,” he said.
The BWSSB is working out the logistics to supply treated water. At present, 1,000 litres of treated water costs Rs 10 and the same will be charged by the BWSSB. However, BWSSB may not be in a position to get tankers for the supply of water immediately.“If bulk consumers can arrange for tankers, water will be immediately supplied. However, others will have to pay additional charges for tankers and will be supplied based on the availability,” Manohar said.
Many industries that are struggling to get water to meet even the basic needs of the workers had earlier told DH that they were open to use of treated water.
The supply of treated water is also crucial given that the BWSSB has imposed a ban on the use of drinking water for cleaning, gardening and such tertiary uses. “Consumers will definitely be looking for an alternative and treated water is the only alternative. Even domestic consumers can book for treated water through the portal,” Manohar added.
Research shows that efficient use of treated water could help meet nearly 40% of the city’s water demand. “Given the limited sources of water the city has, use of treated water is crucial in ensuring water security. Efficient use if treated water could help meet 40% of our demand,” said Shreya Nath, Managing Partner of the Urban Water Programme at Well Labs.
According to an analysis by WELL Labs, the city produces close to 2,000 MLD of wastewater, and only close to 655 MLD, a mere 32%, is being reused. Of the 2,000 MLD, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) treats close to 1,240 MLD.
Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre had recently said that rules will be formulated to allow sale of treated water by apartment complexes and private parties running Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) as well. With close to 2,644 decentralised Sewage Treatment Plants (STP), Bengaluru is one of the top cities that has the highest number of decentralised STPs.