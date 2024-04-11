BWSSB vows water security in Bengaluru by July with rejuvenation of lakes, wells

Bengaluru: The BWSSB has vowed to ensure Bengaluru's water sufficiency by July 1 through lake rejuvenation and building recharge wells. Yet, concerns linger over the scientific rigour of the process.

Scientists and hydrologists believe scientifically backed lake rejuvenation, pits to infiltrate stormwater, and rainwater harvesting would have saved Bengaluru from the crisis even during severe summer. They say unscientific ways of building recharge wells will do more harm than good.

Dr TV Ramachandra, professor at the Centre for Ecological Sciences, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), suggested that recharge wells should be built near stormwater drains to allow rainwater to infiltrate effectively. He also cautions against letting contamination enter the recharge wells, which would pollute the groundwater.