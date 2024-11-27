BWSSB water adalat will be held on Friday

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bwssb">Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) </a>will organise a water adalat in various parts of the city between 9.30 am and 11 am on Friday.</p>.<p>Grievances related to water billing, and delay in converting domestic connections to non-domestic ones, and providing water supply and sanitary connections, among other issues, will be settled during the adalat.</p>.Tribute to sitarist N R Rama Rao.<p>It will be held in the sub-divisional offices on Central Jail Road, Dr MC Modi Road, Hesaraghatta Road, Major Unnikrishnan Road in Yelahanka, Anjanapura, Basavanagudi, Lingadheeranahalli, and Kasturinagar. </p>.<p>Call 1916 for details or to report problems related to water supply. Complaints can also be registered by WhatsApp on 8762228888. </p>