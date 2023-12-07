BWSSB water adalat today

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will hold a water adalat in various parts of the city between 9.30 am and 11 am on Thursday.
Grievances related to water billing, and delay in converting domestic connections to non-domestic ones, providing water supply and sanitary connections, among other issues, will be settled during the adalat.
Consumers from the BWSSB's (East-1)-1, (East-2)-1, (Southeast-1), (Southeast-4), (West-1)-1, (West-2)-1, (Northwest-1), (Northwest-3), (Central-1)-1, (Northeast-1), and (North-1)-1 subdivisions can take part.
Call 1916 for details or to report any problems related to water supply. Complaints can also be registered by WhatsApp number 8762228888.