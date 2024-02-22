Bengaluru: BWSSB water adalat today

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will organise a water adalat in various parts of the city between 9.30 am and 11 am on Thursday.
Grievances related to water billing, and delay in converting domestic connections to non-domestic ones, providing water supply and sanitary connections, among other issues, will be settled during the adalat.
Consumers from the BWSSB's (Southeast)-3, (Southeast-6), (West-1)-3, (Northwest-5), (North-2)-3, (South-1)-3, (Southwest-3), (Southwest-6) and (East-2)-4 subdivisions can take part.
Call 1916 for details or to report any problems related to water supply. Complaints can also be registered by WhatsApp on 8762228888.
(Published 21 February 2024, 23:32 IST)