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BWSSB will soon inaugurate Asia's largest water and sewerage monitoring command centre

The command centre uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to accurately predict water demand across different areas and any water leakage in the pipelines can be instantly detected to prevent wastage.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 14:40 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 14:40 IST
India NewsBengaluru newsKarnatakaBWSSBWater supply

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