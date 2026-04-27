<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bwssb">Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB)</a> will soon inaugurate a state-of-the-art 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿 (𝗦𝗖𝗔𝗗𝗔), a crucial component of the Cauvery Stage V project.</p>.<p>The integrated command centre, which is said to be one of the largest in Asia, includes cutting-edge technology to manage both the city's drinking water and sewerage networks under a single roof.</p>.<p>BWSSB Chairman Dr Ramprasat Manohar V said that the system will help improve management of Bengaluru’s water and sewerage network significantly.</p>.<p>"It is a matter of immense pride that 𝗕𝗪𝗦𝗦𝗕 is implementing Asia's largest control center to manage drinking water and wastewater on such a massive scale. Adopting complete transparency and the highest level of technology, this 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗦𝗖𝗔𝗗𝗔 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿 will create a new revolution in Bengaluru's water and sewerage management," he said.</p>.<p>The command centre uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to accurately predict water demand across different areas and any water leakage in the pipelines can be instantly detected to prevent wastage. It also helps detect any contamination.</p>.<p>“This center serves as the foundational step toward creating a 𝗗𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝘄𝗶𝗻 of the entire network in the future. The command center is integrated with the water treatment plants at TK Halli, Harohalli, and Tataguni, as well as all Ground Level Reservoirs (𝗚𝗟𝗥s) in the city. Water quality parameters (𝗖𝗵𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗲, 𝗽𝗛, 𝗧𝗗𝗦, 𝗧𝘂𝗿𝗯𝗶𝗱𝗶𝘁𝘆) are continuously measured during supply. If the water gets contaminated, an alert message is immediately dispatched, ensuring the supply of highly safe drinking water to citizens,” a statement by BWSSB said.</p>.BWSSB to launch India’s largest biogas initiative in Bengaluru.<p>Not just drinking water but the system will also be integrated with the Sewage Treatment Plants (𝗦𝗧𝗣s) in the city and this helps ensure that that the treated water meets the standards set by the National Green Tribunal (NGT). It also monitors the volume of b𝗶𝗼-g𝗮𝘀 generated at the STPs.</p>.<p>To bring in all resources under the system, public borewells, 𝗚𝗜𝗦, and smart meters have also been integrated through 𝗜𝗼𝗧 technology.</p>.<p>“The system incorporates advanced mechanisms to issue early warnings before any machinery breaks down, which will significantly save operational costs and electricity expenses for 𝗕𝗪𝗦𝗦𝗕,” the board said in a statement.</p>