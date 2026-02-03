Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BWSSB's demand notices of up to Rs 1 lakh leave Bengaluru property owners stunned

Several owners said the penalties were imposed without prior warning, alleging that the BWSSB did not adequately communicate the revised penalty rule when it was introduced over a year ago.
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 20:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 February 2026, 20:28 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsBWSSB

Follow us on :

Follow Us