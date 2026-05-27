Capacity of C V Raman Hospital in Indiranagar increased by 5 special wards, 7 semi-special wards

<p>Bengaluru: The capacity of the government-run C V Raman Hospital in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indiranagar">Indiranagar</a> has been increased by five special wards and seven semi-special wards owing to public demand. </p>.<p>The government has also introduced adult vaccination for people above the age of 65 to prevent infectious disease and finerenone tablets in hospitals. </p>.Palliative care now available in Bengaluru's KC General Hospital .<p>Finereone tablets are used to protect the kidneys and heart in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD) associated with type 2 diabetes. </p>.<p>Speaking at the inauguration on Tuesday, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said, "With the monsoon beginning, taking the adult vaccine can help prevent several illnesses. It can reduce hospitalisations and will be particularly beneficial for those with respiratory problems.” </p>