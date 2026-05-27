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Capacity of C V Raman Hospital in Indiranagar increased by 5 special wards, 7 semi-special wards

Finereone tablets are used to protect the kidneys and heart in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD) associated with type 2 diabetes.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 22:09 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 22:09 IST
India NewsBengaluruIndiranagar

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