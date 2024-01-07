CA aspirant arrested in Bengaluru for abusing IPS officer, out on bail

Bengaluru: A woman IPS officer was allegedly abused by a Chartered Accountant (CA) aspirant for suggesting him to drive slowly after he brushed her car near Goraguntepalya of Northern Bengaluru on Wednesday.
The suspect, Abhishek G, 22, was arrested by the RMC yard police after the Superintendent of Police (SP), Dr Shobharani filed a complaint alleging she was abused by the suspect. He was produced to court and is out on bail.
Shobharani is a SP of Bangalore Metropolitan Task Force, BBMP Central Female Office. Abhishek is a resident of Saptagiri layout in Chikkabanavara.
Shobharani told police that Abhishek crashed into her vehicle near Goraguntepalya signal on Wednesday morning and scolded her driver when he got down to question him. Abhishek allegedly hurled abuses at Shobharani when she suggested he could have driven slowly.
Abhishek reportedly claimed that he was a son of a reputed CA and said no one can do anything to him. He further went on to hurl more abuses at Shobharani and refused to stop even when a traffic Sub-Inspector (SI) deputed at the place tried to calm him down.
He was then taken to the RMC yard police station with the help of the SI. An FIR was filed under Sections 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of Indian Penal Code.
An officer who investigated the case told DH that Abhishek wasn’t aware that Shbharani was a police officer and was involved in a heated argument. He noted that there was an exchange of words between both the parties hence the situation got heated up.