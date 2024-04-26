CA turned farmer hides cash for followers to find

Some of the locations where he has previously hidden money are on a signboard in Church Street, on a statue in Forum Rex Walk mall, and at the back of a BMTC bus. “I try to pick locations that have a higher number of visitors,” Kumar explains. The hidden cash is typically found within 15-20 minutes, he reveals. “One girl who found a Rs 500 note I had hidden did not have money for food that day. She told me that with the cash she would be able to buy herself four meals,” Kumar says. Sometimes, it is found by people who are not necessarily in need of it. “A bank employee who earns a few lakhs a month was one of the winners. Such situations are not ideal, but it is out of my control,” he adds.