CA turned farmer hides cash for followers to find

An Instagram account has been providing monetary help to strangers through an unconventional method.
Called Cash Hunt Bangalorez, the account is run by 26-year-old Kiran Sai Kumar. It was created on February 1, 2024. A chartered accountant, Kumar gave up his job to dedicate his time to content creation and farming.
On the account, Kumar posts videos of himself hiding cash — Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 — in the nooks and crannies of well-known locations around Bengaluru. His followers then determine the exact location of the ‘treasure’ and take home the money. “I wanted to help students and other people who are struggling with daily expenses. I thought this was a fun way to do it,” says Kumar.
Some of the locations where he has previously hidden money are on a signboard in Church Street, on a statue in Forum Rex Walk mall, and at the back of a BMTC bus. “I try to pick locations that have a higher number of visitors,” Kumar explains. The hidden cash is typically found within 15-20 minutes, he reveals. “One girl who found a Rs 500 note I had hidden did not have money for food that day. She told me that with the cash she would be able to buy herself four meals,” Kumar says. Sometimes, it is found by people who are not necessarily in need of it. “A bank employee who earns a few lakhs a month was one of the winners. Such situations are not ideal, but it is out of my control,” he adds.
At his farm in Madanapalle, Andhra Pradesh, Kumar grows vegetables and fruits. His social media venture is funded by the sale of his farm produce. Kumar sets up these ‘treasure hunts’ four to five times a week. It costs him an average of Rs 20,000 a month, he shares.
Kumar has no plans to stop. It’s been 90 days since he started and his account already has 1 lakh followers. He hopes to reach 10 lakh soon.
(Published 25 April 2024, 21:33 IST)