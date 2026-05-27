Cab, auto rides and airport trips to become costlier in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Commuters in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/top-bengaluru-news">Bengaluru</a> are feeling the pinch of the hike in fuel prices, which have gone up four times in a row since May 15, with auto and cab fares increasing on both ride-hailing platforms and on the ground. </p>.<p>A working professional commuting from MG Road to Rajarajeshwari Nagar said that while an auto ride for the distance would usually cost between Rs 230 and Rs 300, drivers were now demanding between Rs 700 and Rs 1,200 during evening peak hours. </p>.<p>On average, commuters flagged a fare hike of 40-50 per cent. The commute to the airport also remains impacted.</p>.Bengaluru: Ride app auto fares climb nearly 40% above regular rates.<p>“Normally, it is while booking a cab from the airport that the prices are high. That process is a nightmare. Now, the fare for airport drop-off has also been hiked. Usually, we pay around Rs 600 for an airport drop-off, but two days back, I had to pay almost Rs 300 more. This is when I chose the cheapest option across apps,” said Arfa Sulaiman, a resident of Jayamahal. </p>.<p>On Monday evening, a basic cab ride from MG Road to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kempegowda-international-airport">Kempegowda International Airport</a> was priced between Rs 750 and Rs 894 across multiple platforms. </p>.<p>Over the past few months, designated pick-up kiosks assigned to app-based aggregator platforms at the airport have been facing cab shortages, with the issue being aggravated by the recent spell of rain in the city. Drivers are actively moving away from airport pick-ups due to stringent airport rules and low earnings. </p>