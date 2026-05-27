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Cab, auto rides and airport trips to become costlier in Bengaluru

On Monday evening, a basic cab ride from MG Road to the Kempegowda International Airport was priced between Rs 750 and Rs 894 across multiple platforms.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 10:52 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 10:52 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru newsAutocab

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