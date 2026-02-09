<p>Bengaluru: Two women, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, were taken into custody after they attacked a cab driver and abused bystanders following a road accident in Hulimavu on Saturday night.</p>.<p>According to the police, the incident occurred when the women, returning home from a party on a two-wheeler, crashed into the cab.</p>.<p>When the driver questioned them about the collision, the women allegedly assaulted him and verbally abused members of the public who gathered at the spot and attempted to calm the situation.</p>.After husband dies in gas leak, Bengaluru woman dies by suicide.<p>Hulimavu police intervened, brought the women to the police station and initiated legal proceedings.</p>.<p>A video of the altercation later surfaced on social media and went viral, prompting police action.</p>