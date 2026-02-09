Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Cab driver assaulted by drunk women after late-night crash in Bengaluru

According to the police, the incident occurred when the women, returning home from a party on a two-wheeler, crashed into the cab.
Last Updated : 08 February 2026, 20:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 February 2026, 20:35 IST
Bengaluru newsCrimecab driver

Follow us on :

Follow Us