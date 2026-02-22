<p>A cab driver was arrested for harassing and extorting Rs 450 from a woman after dropping her off at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), police said.</p>.<p>The cabbie has been identified as Nagesh, 42.</p>.<p>The woman had booked the cab on Rapido to travel from Sarjapur to the airport on February 21. The app showed a fare of Rs 982.</p>.Menzies Aviation secures 15-year ground handling licence at Bengaluru's KIA.<p>After reaching the airport, when she tried to pay Nagesh, he allegedly demanded more money. He also threatened to withhold her luggage if she did not pay the extra fare and abused her. She ended up paying Rs 1,448, according to the FIR.</p>.<p>The woman called the police, who arrived at the spot and asked Nagesh to return the balance. He abused and manhandled the patrolmen, too, the FIR noted.</p>.<p>The fracas took place between 8 am and 10.30 am at the departure parking lane at Terminal 2.</p>