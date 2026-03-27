<p>Bengaluru: A 23-year-old cab driver was burnt alive in the early hours of Friday after a heavy goods lorry lost control on a slope and rammed into his parked car near Kurubarahalli.</p><p>The victim, Ambadas, a native of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kalaburagi">Kalaburagi</a>, was reportedly sleeping inside his Maruti Suzuki Ertiga while waiting for a passenger when the accident occurred around 1.15 am.</p><p>According to the Rajajinagar traffic police, a 16-wheeler lorry carrying TMT steel rods was travelling from Andhra Pradesh toward <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sunkadakatte">Sunkadakatte</a>. The driver, Deepak Yadav, was reportedly following a route suggested by Google Maps that led him through a narrow, 20-foot-wide residential road with a steep incline.</p>.Massive blaze at godown in Bengaluru's Anjanapura; no casualties reported.<p>Because the lorry was heavily overloaded, Yadav lost control on the slope. The lorry crashed into the parked cab, dragging it for nearly 100 feet before slamming into a scrap godown. </p><p>The impact ignited the car’s CNG kit, causing a massive fire.</p><p>While the truck driver managed to escape with injuries, Ambadas was trapped inside the burning vehicle and charred to death. </p><p>The Rajajinagar traffic police have registered a case of death by negligence against the lorry driver. Police noted that the steep, narrow road is very difficult for heavy vehicles to navigate.</p>