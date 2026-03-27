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Cabbie burnt alive as overloaded lorry rams parked car in Bengaluru's Kurubarahalli

The impact ignited the car’s CNG kit, causing a massive fire.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 08:13 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 08:13 IST
India NewsBengaluruFireAccident

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