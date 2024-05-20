Cabbies seethe as Bengaluru airport imposes entry fee for arrival pickups

Bengaluru: Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) on Monday began collecting fees for private and commercial vehicles entering the arrival areas of Kempegowda International Airport.

The decision has angered cab drivers and passengers. Cab drivers called it "daylight robbery" while passengers feared it would make traveling out of the airport "more expensive."

The airport operator has implemented a pay-and-use system for vehicles at the arrival zones to ensure what it called a smooth flow of traffic.

Under the new "stay and overstay" tariff for vehicles entering the arrival pickup lanes at Terminals 1 and 2, private vehicles are allowed free access for the first seven minutes. Drivers will need to pay Rs 150 for staying beyond seven minutes and up to 14 minutes.

The entry fees for commercial vehicles for the first seven minutes and the 7-14 minute period are Rs 150 and Rs 300, respectively. BIAL has also announced entry fees for buses (Rs 600) and Tempo Travellers (Rs 300). Rs 600 will be charged for the loss of a ticket.