Cabinet okays Rs 13,262-cr project to decongest Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: In a major push to decongest Bengaluru’s traffic, the state Cabinet on Thursday cleared 11 flyovers and elevated corridors costing a total of Rs 13,262 crore. These projects, spanning 75.60 km, cover all five municipal corporations of the city. </p>.<p>Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said the projects would be implemented by Bangalore Smart Infrastructure Ltd, a special-purpose vehicle tasked with building large-scale projects. </p>.<p>The projects have been divided into three categories based on their length and scale. Major stretches include long corridors such as Yeshwantpur to KR Puram (28 km) and Ragigudda to Talaghattapura on Kanakapura Road (18.5 km), along with several shorter flyovers and grade separators. </p>.<p>B S Prahallad, Director (Technical), B-SMILE, said the flyovers were selected based on a two-year study, which also analysed the origin and destination points. “This is an end-to-end solution. The project will make commuting easy across the city,” he said. </p>.Rs 3,000 cr released for Bengaluru; bulk spent on clearing pending bills.<p class="CrossHead"><span class="bold">Rotary flyover </span></p>.<p>The Cabinet also granted administrative approval for a long-pending traffic decongestion project at the IOC Junction, clearing a revised estimate of Rs 436.44 crore for constructing an elevated rotary flyover along with a two-lane rail overbridge at Baiyappanahalli. </p>.<p>The elevated rotary flyover is expected to streamline vehicular movement between the city’s core area and the northern areas.</p>.<p>Alongside, the additional two-lane ROB at the Baiyappanahalli level crossing is also part of the decongestion plan. The approval comes after revisions to the project cost. </p>.<p>Biogas project<br />under PPP</p>.<p>The Cabinet also granted approval for a Rs 85-crore biogas purification and compression system. The project will<br />utilise sludge generated<br />from five BWSSB sewage treatment plants under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. </p>.<p>Intermediate ring road</p>.<p>The Cabinet also approved issuing a revised notification modifying the alignment of the proposed intermediate ring road (IRR) 2027, replacing portions of the earlier 2023 alignment. The tweak shows the government’s plan to revive the project that was scrapped during the BJP’s tenure. </p>.<p>Property tax exemption </p>.<p>Separately, the Cabinet has approved exemption from property tax for government institutions such as Raj Bhavan, Kumara Krupa guest house and Kanteerava Stadium, which come under the Bengaluru Central City Corporation limits, as well as Koramangala Stadium, which falls under the Bengaluru South City Corporation. The decision was taken following complaints that the government was going soft on government institutions that are defaulting on property tax. </p>.<p>Cut-off box - Rohit Vemula Bill cleared\nThe Cabinet on Thursday cleared the Karnataka Rohith Vemula (Prevention of Exclusion or Injustice) (Education and Dignity Rights) Bill 2025 to prevent discrimination in higher education institutions. \nDetails on Page 8</p>.<p>Cut-off box - null</p>