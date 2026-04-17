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Cabinet okays Rs 13,262-cr project to decongest Bengaluru

The project will make commuting easy across the city, he said
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 00:44 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 00:44 IST
BengaluruKarnataka

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