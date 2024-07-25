CAG raps BDA for losing Rs 3,500 crore revenue

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) lost Rs 3,500 crore by not collecting betterment tax, the Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG) found, slamming the body for “lackadaisical effort” and “poor financial management”.

The CAG’s compliance audit report for the year ended March 2022, tabled in the Assembly on Thursday, said BDA could collect betterment tax of Rs 3,307.91 crore at the Arkavathy Layout and Rs 195.72 crore from the Nada Prabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL).