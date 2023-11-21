Cages set up after leopard sightings in Nelamangala

Complaints of leopard sightings in areas around Nelamangala have put forest officers of the Bengaluru Rural division on the edge, with officials placing nine cages to trap the big cats.
Officials, however, said the viral video clip of a CCTV footage showing a leopard crossing the road was unverified. "We routinely get complaints of leopard sightings and have placed cages. We got a video from Yelekyathanahalli near Shivagange. We have received complaints from other villages. We have set up cages in strategic places," a senior official said.
Forest staffers said that there are about 10 leopards in the wooded areas spread across Nelamangala, Dobbspet, Doddabelavangala and Soldevanahalli. "We rescued one leopard last year. As of now, we are unable to confirm the sightings. We only have complaints," the official added.