Call for pet rules in wake of Darshan dogs incident

Animal activist Manjari Chaitanya Colaco, who frequents the area where the incident took place, vouches that “Darshan is a responsible citizen and a devoted pet parent”. There could have been other triggers for the attack, she believes. “Dogs are protective animals and can react when they see their caretakers or owners involved in an altercation. However, pet parents must also be careful and respect those who don’t like dogs,” says the founder of South Bengaluru Cares, a non-profit.