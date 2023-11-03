Call for pet rules in wake of Darshan dogs incident

Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa’s pet dogs bit a lawyer near the star’s RR Nagar residence recently (see box). A complaint was filed against Darshan and the caretakers he had hired for his pets.
The incident has raised concerns over handling pets in public. A clear need of guidelines and awareness is “the need of the hour” to avoid such incidents, say city activists.
Animal activist Manjari Chaitanya Colaco, who frequents the area where the incident took place, vouches that “Darshan is a responsible citizen and a devoted pet parent”. There could have been other triggers for the attack, she believes. “Dogs are protective animals and can react when they see their caretakers or owners involved in an altercation. However, pet parents must also be careful and respect those who don’t like dogs,” says the founder of South Bengaluru Cares, a non-profit.
Aniruddha Ravindra, animal welfare officer with Charlie’s Animal Rescue Centre, says that dogs must be on a leash when they are out in public spaces. “No matter how friendly a dog is, the pet owner must keep their pet under control. It is often not possible to determine how some breeds like Rottweiler, German Shepherd, or even Labradors respond to certain triggers,” he adds.
‘Clear rules needed’
Sujaya Jagadish, a member of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Bangalore Urban), advises pet parents to stay alert at all times. “Many times, when a child approaches pet parents, asking if she/he could pet their dog, the parents immediately agree. But, the dog could snap at the child,” she says. Sujaya adds that she has come across several such cases where pet dogs were involved.
Nowadays, resident associations in multi-storey buildings insist that pet parents use the service lift when out with their pets. “But, often rules are broken. They share the lifts with children and elderly people, and this could be risky,” she adds.
She adds that many pet parents also allow their pets to go out by themselves, defecate outside, and chase stray dogs. “No policy and rules about handling pets have been set by the BBMP. BBMP must take a lead in organising educational programmes for the pet parents,” she suggests.
Legal side
Alwyn Sebastian, an animal rights lawyer and consultant with CUPA, says that it is ideal that all pet parents get a BBMP pet license for their pets. “This will help keep a check on the pet’s health and temperament,” he says.
In case of a dog bite, a case can be filed against pet parents or caretakers under Section 289 IPC (negligent conduct with respect to animal), and Section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt).
What happened?
Last week, actor Darshan’s pet dogs bit Amita Jindal, a lawyer.
Amita had parked her vehicle near the actor’s residence in RR Nagar, which led to an argument between her and the actor’s pets’ caretakers. As the argument ensued, one of the two leashed dogs and one that was unleashed ended up attacking Amita.