Call on social media for dedicated shoe trays at Bengaluru airport security check

Bengaluru: Hygiene standards followed in screening personal belongings during security checks at the Kempegowda International Airport set off discussions on social media on Monday after a passenger voiced concerns on X.

Anand Nichani, MD of mattress brand Magniflex India, highlighted that the trays that carry “muddy shoes” of passengers were also being used to carry their personal belongings. “It’s time to make dedicated trays for shoes mandatory for a cleaner & more pleasant experience for everyone!” Nichani wrote on the microblogging site. He also posted an image and a video to back his grievance.