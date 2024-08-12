Call on social media for dedicated shoe trays at Bengaluru airport security check

Bengaluru: Hygiene standards followed in screening personal belongings during security checks at the Kempegowda International Airport set off discussions on social media on Monday after a passenger voiced concerns on X.
Anand Nichani, MD of mattress brand Magniflex India, highlighted that the trays that carry “muddy shoes” of passengers were also being used to carry their personal belongings. “It’s time to make dedicated trays for shoes mandatory for a cleaner & more pleasant experience for everyone!” Nichani wrote on the microblogging site. He also posted an image and a video to back his grievance.
Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the operator of the airport, responded stating its commitment to maintaining top standards in hygiene and noted that dedicated shoe trays were already in use at the airport. “...hygiene and passenger experience are top priorities for us, thus, we've positioned dedicated shoe trays adjacent to all of the X-rays for ease,” BIAL said on X.
Nichani said he did not find shoe trays during his security check and urged the authorities to make the dedicated trays mandatory.
X users commenting on the post noted that separate trays for shoes was a basic requirement and said security personnel needed to make them “mandatory”.
