Campaign to collect rainwater this monsoon

The campaign is calling on individuals and citizen groups to clean their rainwater harvesting systems (RWH), install the set up if they don’t already have one in place, and desilt drains and lakes.

“The southwest monsoon usually hits Bengaluru by June 5. We have over 45 days to prepare ourselves to collect the rainwater. We have seen the water crisis this year. If this doesn’t wake us up, what will?” asks Vishwanath S, a water conservationist and urban planner. He is a trustee with Biome Environmental Trust, which initiated the campaign a week ago.