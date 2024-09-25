Can apartments bar guests at night? Resident, guard come to blows

Varun, a final-year LLB student of KLE Law College, wanted to bring guests to his flat in Provident Sunworth City past midnight. “When the guests were not allowed in, he hit the security guard. In turn, some security personnel got together and tried to hit him and his friends,” an officer from the Kumbalgodu Police Station told Metrolife. In the video, Varun claims to be a DCP’s son and that he is related to Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah. “This is not true,” said the official. Later, Varun and the security guard approached the cops wanting to drop the case, he added.