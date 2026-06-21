Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Can new spaces change Bengaluru’s old parking habits?

City’s latest push combines vacant plots, towing and stricter planning rules
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 23:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 June 2026, 23:14 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaparking

Follow us on :

Follow Us