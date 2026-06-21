Can new spaces change Bengaluru’s old parking habits?

<p>Bengaluru: Haphazard parking on the roadside has been a problem the city has been battling for years now. The city corporations have taken up a slew of initiatives to address this concern, and the new one among them is to use private vacant properties near heavily congested areas and commercial hubs to provide parking facilities.</p>.<p>However, there are concerns over whether this will help address the issue effectively. The corporations have already set up many Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) facilities, which are operating at a lower capacity, and setting up new parking spaces will not work until there is strict enforcement on the ground.</p>.<p>“There is a need for strong enforcement of the ban on street parking. Fines should be levied immediately. Signages should be put up. People should be educated. Unless that happens, the problem cannot be solved,” said Professor M N Sreehari, traffic expert.</p>.GBA eyeing private properties to create parking spaces in Bengaluru.<p>A senior traffic personnel, on condition of anonymity, also echoed the opinion, saying that creating awareness among people was a bigger task. “The problem is that people tend to think that they will be out only for a while and choose to park on the roadside even when parking facilities are available within a kilometre range. This has to be stopped. Our Garuda teams go on rounds to identify such incidents and immediately reach out to the vehicle owners to clear up traffic. However, they have a large area to cover, and by the time they finish one round, traffic would have piled up at another spot,” the official said.</p>.<p>The root cause that has to be addressed to manage this issue is to encourage basement parking, especially in commercial hubs. This will ease the situation significantly, traffic cops opined.</p>.<p><strong>Planned parking space mandatory</strong></p>.<p>Experts also opined that the government should bring in a law to ensure that new establishments and residential properties are allowed only if they have planned parking spaces.</p>.<p>“The corporations should check if the plan includes parking facilities before approving it. If someone has a car and has not made a provision to park it in the house plan, it clearly means that they will park it on the roadside. This should be discouraged,” Sreehari said.</p>.<p>Similarly, the assessment of parking space required for bigger shopping complexes or even smaller shops should be done at the preliminary stage to prevent customers from parking on the roadside and causing public inconvenience.</p>.<p>That apart, if the corporations go ahead with the plan to provide parking on vacant plots, it should be planned well to prevent security problems in residential areas close to commercial hubs, residents opined. For instance, residents near New BEL Road, Indiranagar, <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/kormangala">Koramangala</a> and many other highly commercialised areas are already facing problems, and this new parking initiative could deepen them.</p>.<p>“Imagine a house owner close to the main road wants to earn some money by providing the additional space he has for parking. Since it is close to the main road, many vehicle owners might prefer to park there. But for residents of the area who are already seeing heavy traffic, the parking spot will only cause more disturbance and convert the residential area into a busy space,” said Mohan K, a resident of Koramangala.</p>.<p>Apart from looking at vacant plots, the city corporations are also preparing to start pay-and-park systems on many city roads. The corporations have also asked the traffic police to restart towing operations soon.</p>.<p><strong>Will towing help?</strong></p>.<p>Towing, along with the pay-and-park system, might help ease the situation relatively, officials said. “Once the systems are put in place, the situation might come under control. Based on how the situation pans out, we will plan further measures,” another <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/gba">GBA</a><a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/gbs"> </a>official said.</p>.<p>Haphazard parking leads to a host of problems, including traffic pile-ups on narrow city roads. This leads to increased congestion on already busy roads, traffic cops said. The use of private properties for providing parking is still in the initial stages, and measures will be taken to ensure that safety concerns are addressed, GBA officials said.</p>