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Can police tow a vehicle if rider is not wearing helmet? Viral video from Bengaluru sparks debate

Responding to videos of the altercation on X, many people tagged the Bengaluru Traffic Police to ask if the law allows the police to take a scooter away if the rider(s) do not wear a helmet.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 12:41 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 12:41 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaPolicetrafficHelmet

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