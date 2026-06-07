Can police tow a vehicle if rider is not wearing helmet? Viral video from Bengaluru sparks debate

<p>Bengaluru: A full-blown argument in northwestern <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>on Sunday triggered a debate about whether police can seize and tow a vehicle if the rider is not wearing a helmet and driving on the wrong side. </p><p>A video of the incident, which occurred near the toll gate in Sunkadakatte, was widely shared on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/social-media">social media</a>. </p><p>The altercation started after scooter riders — a woman and her son — refused to give the vehicle keys to the police after breaking traffic rules. Police had stopped their scooter because neither of them was wearing a helmet. </p>.Children at risk as parents flout two-wheeler safety norms in Bengaluru. <p>What should have been a simple fine quickly turned into a loud public argument. Police said that when they asked the young man for his scooter keys to write down the fine, he refused and started arguing with them. </p><p>Because of the long argument, the parked scooter started blocking the busy road and causing a traffic jam. A police towing vehicle passing by stopped to help. To clear the traffic block, police loaded the scooter onto the vehicle and took it away to the police station. </p><p>Responding to videos of the altercation on X, many people tagged the Bengaluru Traffic Police to ask if the law allows the police to take a scooter away if the riders are not wearing a helmet. Users asked if the police have the right to demand vehicle keys for a small rule violation. </p><p>Later in the day, the mother and son went to the Kamakshipalya Traffic Police Station to get their scooter back. "The two realised their mistake, paid the fine for not wearing helmets and gave a written apology to the police for arguing with officers on duty," a senior police officer said.</p>