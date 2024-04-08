Can't demolish temple for road widening: DKS to apartment dwellers

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday said that he was not ready to invite Lord Ganesha’s curse, by getting a temple of his shifted for widening a road in Rajarajeshwari Nagar.
He was speaking while campaigning for his brother D K Suresh, the Congress candidate from Bangalore Rural.
Responding to the demand from dwellers of an apartment complex to take up road-widening project in front of their complex, he said, "I will not be part of the project that requires demolition of the temple,” he said.
The deputy chief minister, however, assured the dwellers that he would explore the possibility of constructing tunnel road, instead of widening the road.
“I know this is a very busy junction and connects Ring Road. I will try to find alternate solutions,” he said.
(Published 07 April 2024, 21:00 IST)