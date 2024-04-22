Car crash and subsequent fire kills 16-year-old girl, injures nine others on Tumakuru-Bengaluru highway

The seven in the van, namely Shanthilal (65), Manjula (65), Mahesh (46), Tharun (43), Sunitha (39), Naman (20) and Mayank (19) suffered varying degrees of burns and were rescued by passersby and the police. Three of them are reportedly in a serious condition at the Victoria Hospital burns ward while the remaining are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nelamangala.

Of the four in the hatchback, two are undergoing treatment at an ESI hospital while the other two, including the driver, are absconding.

Police have filed a case against the accused for rash and negligent driving, causing hurt due to a rash or negligent act to endanger human life or personal safety, and causing death by negligence, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.