Car crash and subsequent fire kills 16-year-old girl, injures nine others on Tumakuru-Bengaluru highway

Bengaluru: A gruesome accident between two vehicles on the Tumakuru-Bengaluru stretch of the National Highway 48 killed a teenager and injured nine others on Sunday night.
The deceased has been identified as Divya (16) who was reportedly burnt alive in the Maruti Omni van (KA 19 N 9368) she was in with seven others from her family – her grandparents, parents, uncle, and siblings.
Nelamangala traffic police said that the high-speed accident occurred around 10 pm near the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Madavara, when a speeding white Maruti Suzuki Baleno hatchback-style car crashed into the back of the Omni, sending the van toppling over.
“The Omni must have toppled three to four times before it stopped on its side. The crash led to a petrol leak, which caused the van to burst into flames. Divya died on the spot as she was burnt alive in the fire while the others have been admitted to the hospital,” said a police officer attached to the Nelamangala traffic police station.
The seven in the van, namely Shanthilal (65), Manjula (65), Mahesh (46), Tharun (43), Sunitha (39), Naman (20) and Mayank (19) suffered varying degrees of burns and were rescued by passersby and the police. Three of them are reportedly in a serious condition at the Victoria Hospital burns ward while the remaining are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nelamangala.
Of the four in the hatchback, two are undergoing treatment at an ESI hospital while the other two, including the driver, are absconding.
Police have filed a case against the accused for rash and negligent driving, causing hurt due to a rash or negligent act to endanger human life or personal safety, and causing death by negligence, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.
