Car overturns in Bengaluru's Mysore Road; one dead, three injured

<p>Bengaluru: A man was killed and three motorcycle riders were injured after a speeding car allegedly rammed into two motorcycles and overturned near Indraprastha Apartment on Mysore Road on Saturday morning.</p>.<p>According to the Kengeri traffic police, the Maruti Suzuki Eeco was allegedly being driven in a rash and negligent manner. Following the collision, the driver lost control and the car overturned multiple times.</p>.Bengaluru: Two nursing students from Kerala killed in a road accident on Mysore Road.<p>Sukhdev, 45, a carpenter travelling in the car, was thrown out during the rollover. The vehicle then landed on him, killing him on the spot. Three riders on the two motorcycles sustained injuries.</p>.<p>Passersby and police rushed the injured to a local hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Kengeri traffic police have registered a case and are investigating further.</p>