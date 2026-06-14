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Car overturns in Bengaluru's Mysore Road; one dead, three injured

According to the Kengeri traffic police, the Maruti Suzuki Eeco was allegedly being driven in a rash and negligent manner.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 21:07 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 21:07 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsAccident

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