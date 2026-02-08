<p>Bengaluru: Cardinal Poola Anthony, Metropolitan Archbishop of Hyderabad, was elected as the new president of the Catholic Bishops Conference of India (CBCI) during its 37th general body meeting on Saturday. </p>.<p>Cardinal Poola Anthony was born on November 15, 1961, in Poluru in the Diocese of Kurnool. After completing his formation at the minor seminary in Nuzvid, he pursued priestly studies at Saint Peter’s Pontifical Seminary, Bengaluru. He was ordained a priest on February 20, 1992, and incardinated into the Diocese of Cuddapah.</p>.Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurates new R&D centre of Texas Instruments in Bengaluru.<p>He pursued higher studies in the USA, earning a master’s degree in pastoral care and attending a theology course at Loyola University, Chicago, while offering pastoral ministry at Saint Genevieve Church in the Archdiocese of Chicago. From 2004 to 2008, he served as Director of the Christian Foundation for children and aging.</p>