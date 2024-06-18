Caretaker of Darshan’s farmhouse found dead, police say suicide

Bengaluru: A 39-year-old man, who was a caretaker at a farmhouse belonging to actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, allegedly died by suicide, police officers said.
While the incident occurred in April 2024, it came to light on Tuesday as Darshan along with 16 others were arrested by the police in the alleged murder of Renukaswamy from Chitradurga.
According to the police, Shridhar was found dead on April 16 at Durga Constructions, which belongs to Darshan, at Bagganadoddi in Anekal police station limits in Bengaluru Rural. Police also recovered a note and a video message from Shridhar.
A senior officer said that Sridhar was lonely as he was unmarried and was in his late thirties. “In his death note and the video message, he has claimed that his loneliness was the reason for him taking the step,” Mallikarjun Baladandi, Superintendent of Police (Bengaluru Rural), said.
“His father in his complaint said that in the past Shridhar quarrelled with them regarding a girl and stopped talking to them. The complaint has been received and investigations were launched."
A well-placed police source told DH that the autopsy report revealed no foul play and that his death was not connected in any way to Darshan’s arrest in the alleged murder.
