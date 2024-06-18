Caretaker of Darshan’s farmhouse found dead, police say suicide

Bengaluru: A 39-year-old man, who was a caretaker at a farmhouse belonging to actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, allegedly died by suicide, police officers said.

While the incident occurred in April 2024, it came to light on Tuesday as Darshan along with 16 others were arrested by the police in the alleged murder of Renukaswamy from Chitradurga.

According to the police, Shridhar was found dead on April 16 at Durga Constructions, which belongs to Darshan, at Bagganadoddi in Anekal police station limits in Bengaluru Rural. Police also recovered a note and a video message from Shridhar.