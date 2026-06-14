Cartoons, censorship shape Maya Kamath memorial in Bengaluru

<p>The Indian Institute of Cartoonists (IIC) commemorated the 75th birth anniversary of renowned political cartoonist Maya Kamath and honoured winners of the Maya Kamath Memorial International Cartoon Contest 2026 in Bengaluru on Saturday.</p><p>The ceremony featured the presentation of the ‘Barton Award for Excellence’ in Cartooning to veteran cartoonist Subhani Shaik. Speaking on the occasion, V G Narendra of the Indian Institute of Cartoonists reflected on Maya Kamath’s legacy.</p>.Ink that bites: Why political cartoons still rattle the powerful.<p>The chief guest, artist and sculptor Balan Nambiar described Maya Kamath’s work as one marked by “clarity of line and humour.” “Maya and I would often judge painting contests together and have discussions at length,” Balan told DH. “She was someone who would never boast about her work.”</p><p>The Maya Kamath Memorial International Cartoon contests saw over 1,000 entries from 70 countries. Bulgarian artist Valentin Georgiev’s piece that showed women going beyond the shackles of religious prohibitions bagged the first place. From India, Kerala’s Subhash Babu was one of the two cartoonists who stood third.</p><p>After being conferred the prestigious silver plaque for his lifetime achievement, Subhani Shaik took the stage to share anecdotes of his time working with Maya Kamath. He also expressed his gratitude for the award and said that artificial intelligence can never take over political cartooning as it is deeply personal.</p><p>Speaking to DH, Subhani explained that cartoons are not simply humorous, but also offer constructive criticism. “We political cartoonists need to immediately respond to developments and capture the reality in our cartoons. Only then can we leave an impact on the readers,” he said.</p><p>The event saw a panel discussion on ‘political cartooning: thriving or witnessing pushback?’ featuring panelists C S Lakshmi, founder-director, SPARROW, cartoonist Sandeep Adhwaryu, Deepa Kamath, daughter of Maya Kamath, and Veera Raghavan, a journalist.</p><p>The panel, moderated by journalist and documentary filmmaker Nupur Basu, explored the challenges facing political cartooning, including growing censorship and the rise of meme culture, with the panelists unanimously agreeing that cartoons go beyond virality. </p>