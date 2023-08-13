Case against 3 Group D employees for negligence in BBMP fire incident

An FIR has been filed at Halasur Gate police station under sections 337 and 338 of IPC that deals with negligent action causing danger to human life. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Srinivas Gowda, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Division, said two people have been detained and are being interrogated in connection with the incident. Gowda said that prima facie, it appears that the fire broke out due to a highly inflammable material, benzene, which is used for testing the strength of asphalt.