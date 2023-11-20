Cases double after Lokayukta takes over from ACB

Bengaluru: After the Karnataka Lokayukta regained all the powers from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) last year, cases taken up by the agency in Bengaluru under the Karnataka Lokayukta Act (KLA) have doubled.
Lokayukta officials registered 1,658 cases in 2022-23, more than double the 709 cases filed the year before. This year, from April to November, 1,017 cases have been registered by the Lokayukta.
Lokayukta Justice B S Patil told DH that proactive measures and surprise checks conducted by the authority prompted the rise in the cases.
However, the authority is facing a shortage of staff both in supporting resources and investigating officers, according to a senior Lokayukta officer.
A senior Lokayukta police officer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told DH that the Lokayukta had won people’s trust and that’s why there’d been a spurt in in cases. Apart from KLA cases, Lokayukta police also take up trap cases which are also on the rise.
The officer noted that the rise in the number of cases in the city has prompted the restructuring of the authority. The decision was taken to share the workload.
Two Superintendents of Police (SPs) have been appointed in Bengaluru with each officer having at least 20 investigating officers to assist them. Vamsi Krishna and Shrinath Mahadev Joshi are the two new SPs.
Though the sanctioned number of investigating officers(IO) for the city is 44, the authority has at least a 50 per cent shortage. The previously quoted senior officer told DH that the authority was committed to having dedicated officers with clean backgrounds, hence there is a delay.
“There are about 20 investigating officer vacancies which are yet to be filled but it will be filled with all determined and clean officers,” the officer said.
“Lokayukta is always the second choice for the police officers,” the officer said adding, “During the selection, we have a stringent filtering process and DG and IGP of Lokayukta personally take interviews before recruiting, hence the whole process and objective dial down the pace of filling the vacancies.”