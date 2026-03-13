<p>With the peak wedding season round the corner, the city’s catering and event management sectors are sounding the alarm over the gas supply crisis. As distributors warn of a complete halt in supply for the next five days, caterers fear a repeat of the pandemic-era lockdowns if the situation is not resolved before March 25.</p>.<p>Staff at Sannidhi Caterers told <em>DH</em> that while they currently rely on backup cylinder stocks, the reserves are thinning rapidly.</p>.<p>“Distributors are saying there will be no supply for another five days. The real test begins after Ugadi when the wedding season kicks in. If this isn’t sorted by March 25, it will have a major impact. We might be looking at a ‘Covid 2.0’ scenario for our industry,” a staff member said.</p>.Bengaluru hotels slash menus, hunt firewood amid LPG shortage.<p>At GPV Catering Services, management has shifted to survival mode, prioritising small gatherings like birthdays and naming ceremonies over large-scale orders.</p>.<p>“We are cutting down on ‘gas-guzzling’ items. Oily dishes, North Indian gravies and Chinese cuisine which require high-flame cooking are being removed from the menu,” said the manager at GPV.</p>.<p>While customers have been understanding so far, caterers admit they are merely pushing through by using gas judiciously.</p>.<p>Tony Stephen, president of the Karnataka Event Management Association, noted that while weddings are holding steady for now, the corporate sector is reeling from a domino effect of cancellations.</p>.<p>“Panic is there for sure. Events planned since October or November, town halls or CEO visits are being called off,” Stephen told <span class="italic">DH</span>.</p>.<p>He pointed to a growing number of empty hotel rooms as international travel, particularly from Central Asia, declines due to rising costs and geopolitical tensions.</p>.<p>The industry’s medium and small-scale players are expected to be the hardest hit.</p>.<p>“If the situation doesn’t clear by next week, we will see the effect of losses across the board,” Stephen warned, adding that the sector urgently needs government assurance and logistical support to navigate the coming weeks.</p>