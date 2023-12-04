CBI books BJP leader for cheating bank of Rs 12.48 crore

Bengaluru: BJP leader LR Shivarame Gowda, three of his family members and several others have been booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for cheating Punjab National Bank by taking a Rs 12.48-crore loan through "fake" documents.
Besides the politician, the FIR names his wife Sudha Shivarame Gowda, son LS Chetan Gowda, daughter-in-law LS Bhavya Gowda, HRBR Layout resident Nanjappa Shivaprasad, his wife Uma Prasad, several officials and staff members of the bank.
The FIR followed a complaint on November 7 filed by SD Modi, the assistant general manager of the bank's MG Road branch.
Modi's complaint stated that the suspects hatched a conspiracy to create fake documents and take the loan. Further, it accused them of transferring the money to other bank accounts and using it for other purposes. The suspects cheated the bank by not repaying the loan, the complaint added.
On November 21, the CBI's anti-corruption branch in Bengaluru registered an FIR against Shivarame Gowda and others under relevant sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act.
The anti-corruption branch's Bengaluru Director General of Police R Jayalakshmi and Inspector Siddaappa DG have launched investigations into the allegations.
Shivarame Gowda, who represented Mandya in the Lok Sabha, is currently the chairman of the Royale Concorde Educational Trust. He joined the BJP in April 2023, just before the assembly elections.