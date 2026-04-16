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CBSE class 10 results: Bengaluru Region records 98.9%

In all, around 9% of the students – 2,21,754 – have secured over 90% in the exams, among whom 55,368 have scored more than 95%.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 21:47 IST
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Kalvi

Kalvi

Bapathu Tarunya
Bapathu Tarunya
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Published 15 April 2026, 21:47 IST
BengaluruEducationClass 10CBSE Class 10 results

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