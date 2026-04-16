CBSE class 10 results: Bengaluru Region records 98.9%

<p>Bengaluru: In an impressive display of consistency, Bengaluru Region managed to emulate its 2025 performance in the CBSE class ten examinations again this year, with 98.9% of the students clearing the exams. It is to be noted that all CBSE-affiliated schools in Karnataka are clubbed under the Bengaluru Region. </p>.<p>Bengaluru Region’s performance saw it bag the third slot in the national rankings, trailing Trivandrum and Vijayawada, both of which achieved a 99.79% pass percentage in the first place, and Chennai (99.58%) in the second.</p>.<p>Compared to the 2025 results, the national pass percentage shot up by 0.04% this year. More importantly, the results were declared considerably earlier this time around – in 2025, students had to wait till the first week of May to learn their fate. However, with CBSE having scheduled the second session of the examinations in May, the results for the first session, wherein students had to appear in at least three subjects, were announced early.</p>.<p>In all, around 9% of the students – 2,21,754 – have secured over 90% in the exams, among whom 55,368 have scored more than 95%. The CBSE made it clear that there would be no merit list, nor lists classifying results in the first, second and third divisions. Rather, merit certificates will be issued to 0.1% of the top scorers.</p>.<p>Of the 1,01,660 students who appeared for the examinations from the Bengaluru Region, 1,00,554 cleared the test, with girls outshining the boys. While 54,023 of the 54,864 boys who appeared for the exams cleared them, 46,531 of the 46,796 girls managed to ace the exams. Several CBSE-affiliated schools in the state registered a 100% pass percentage, while many students scored 99% or above. Two students from the Bengaluru-based Sri Chaitanya Techno School scored 499/500.</p>.<p>Kalvi Jayeetha, one of the two students, credited her success to studying five hours every day, without fail. Outlining her plans, she added, “I want to pursue science and prepare for JEE so I can get into IIT, where I want to study Artificial Intelligence, Computer Science or Aerospace Engineering.”</p>.<p>Bapathu Tarunya is the other student from Sri Chaitanya Techno School who secured 499/500.</p>