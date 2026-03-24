<p>Bengaluru: A couple has been arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) for cheating people aspiring for government jobs.</p>.<p>Jason D’Souza, 39, and his 36-year-old wife Lavina are suspected to have cheated about 100 aspirants by promising them central or state government employment.</p>.<p>The CCB’s investigation revealed that the couple leveraged the network they built while running a small business to spread the word that they could help get government jobs.</p>.<p>CCB officials said they took anywhere between Rs 2 lakh to Rs 15 lakh to “process the application and for other formalities”.</p>.<p>Though reports claimed that the victims were cheated of around Rs 25 crore, officials said the investigation is still underway to ascertain the exact extent of the scam. They agreed that the amount swindled could be several crores, given the number of victims.</p>.<p>A complaint filed at the Jnanabharathi police station on December 8 brought the couple under the police scanner. It was alleged that the couple and a few others took Rs 50 lakh and other necessary documents and failed to deliver on the promise.</p>.<p>Officials said similar cases have been registered in other city police stations and elsewhere in the state. The probe is going on as more victims are expected to come forward.</p>