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CCB arrests couple in fake govt job scam in Bengaluru

Jason D’Souza, 39, and his 36-year-old wife Lavina are suspected to have cheated about 100 aspirants by promising them central or state government employment.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 22:09 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 22:09 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrimeArrest

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