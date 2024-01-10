CCB bust gambling den, six arrested

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths raided a flat in an apartment complex in Jaga Jeevan Ramnagar and arrested six people involved in gambling, the police said.
In addition to the Rs 1.4 lakh seized by the CCB during the raid, two bags containing unaccounted cash totalling Rs 86.8 lakh were also confiscated.
Six suspects, identified as Jeenendra, Manish, Mukesh, Lalit, Rohoth, and Sanjay, were arrested by the police. However, the owner of the flat, Raju Jain, is still at large.
Fake robbery
In July 2023, Raju Jain, who owns Kesar Jewellers in Nagarathpet, filed a complaint at the Cottonpet police station. He informed the police that 3.7 kg of gold jewellery worth Rs 4 crore was stolen from his nephew by a duo on a motorcycle.
Police investigations revealed that Raju had trained his two minor nephews for 15 days to carry out the staged robbery.
It later came to light that Jain had insured all the gold in his shop, and staging a robbery would help him make more money by making an insurance claim.