CCB cracks down on betting racket run through 2 websites, seizes Rs 29 lakh in Bengaluru

After a series of operations extending over a month, CCB sleuths have arrested six men in connection with a cricket betting racket, seizing eight mobile phones and Rs 29.45 lakh in cash.
The operations began on August 4 when a special team of the CCB arrested two men in HSR Layout police station limits for providing links to the website, allexchbet.com, to those involved in the betting racket.
A case was registered at the HSR Layout police station.
Acting on information received from the suspects, police on August 18 arrested Girish, allegedly involved in online betting through apps. They also seized Rs 15.45 lakh and two mobile phones from him and froze Rs 22 lakh in his bank account.
A few days later, using Girish as bait, police nabbed Satish and seized Rs 3.20 lakh and a mobile phone from him. This was a key move as Satish had provided the suspects with IDs for the website, namobook24.com, and was instrumental in running the racket, the CCB said.
Finally, on September 12, CCB sleuths were successful in arresting Girish's accomplices in the racket, Manjunath MR and Naveen Kumar. The police seized 10.3 lakh and three mobile phones from the duo.
CCB officials have taken all the six suspects into custody.