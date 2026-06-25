CCB nabs rowdy sheeter in Bengaluru evading court appearances

<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ccb">Central Crime Branch (CCB) </a>on Wednesday arrested a rowdy sheeter evading court proceedings despite warrants and a proclamation.</p>.<p>Shakeeb alias Syed Akeeb Pasha, 30, a rowdy sheeter in the Vidyaranyapura police station limits, was held near the Allalasandra flyover in the Yelahanka police station limits.</p>.Rowdy-sheeter arrested for bar brawl, assaulting police in Karnataka's Haliyal.<p>Interrogation at the CCB office revealed 11 criminal cases have been registered against Pasha at police stations in Bengaluru and in other states.</p>.<p>In three of these cases, he had failed to appear before the court on scheduled hearing dates, resulting in proclamation and warrant orders against him.</p>.<p>Police produced him before the Soladevanahalli police along with a report for further legal action, based on which a case was registered.</p>