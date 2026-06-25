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CCB nabs rowdy sheeter in Bengaluru evading court appearances

Interrogation at the CCB office revealed 11 criminal cases have been registered against Pasha at police stations in Bengaluru and in other states.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 01:43 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 01:43 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimeBenagluruCCB

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