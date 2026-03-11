<p>The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru police has arrested two rowdy sheeters for illegally possessing firearms and live ammunition.</p>.<p>The arrested are Nagendra and Mohammed Ahmed Khan alias Suhail Khan.</p>.<p>Police said that on March 3, one of the suspects, who had been absconding and failing to appear before the court, was arrested at an apartment on Bannerghatta Road. Police recovered two pistols and three live bullets from him without a valid licence.</p>.Bengaluru police arrest former rowdy sheeter under KCOCA.<p>"During interrogation, the accused revealed that the pistols had been sold to him by another rowdy-sheeter from the Udayagiri police station in another state. Based on this information, the interstate rowdy-sheeter was also apprehended.</p>.<p>"The HAL police station rowdy-sheeter had been absconding for the past seven years and had failed to appear before the court in connection with four warrants/proclamations issued by various courts in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>"Similarly, the rowdy-sheeter from the Udayagiri police station had been absconding for the past five years and had failed to appear before the court in connection with seven warrants/proclamations issued by various courts in Mysuru,” the police said in a statement.</p>