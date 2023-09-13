CCB seizes contraband worth Rs 2.42 crore during special drive in Bengaluru

In a major operation, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) said that it seized illicit drugs worth Rs 2.42 crore by arresting 34 suspected drug peddlers, including a Nigerian.
A CCB statement on Tuesday said that its anti-narcotics wing conducted raids across Bengaluru and cracked down on those engaged in the contraband trade. Besides the Nigerian, the CCB arrested 15 people from Kerala, 10 from Karnataka, four from Bihar, two from Odisha, and one each from Assam and Haryana.
The raids "yielded" 37.8 kg of ganja, 167.56 grams of MDMA crystals, 70 LSD strips, 620 ecstasy pills, 495 grams of charas, 84 grams of hydro ganja, 72.5 grams of heroin, and 1.026 kg of hashish oil. The sleuths also seized 26 mobile phones and five two-wheelers during the operation, the statement added.
All suspects ventured into the drug trade to make a quick buck. They sold only to trusted customers, who were mainly college students and IT professionals, the CCB said.
The raids were carried out in Whitefield, Varthur, Cottonpet, Bommanahalli, Mico Layout, RT Nagar, Girinagar, Kengeri, Chamarajpet, Baiyappanahalli, Ramamurthy Nagar, Kodigehalli, KR Puram, Parappana Agrahara, Hennur, Kothanur, Yelahanka, Hulimavu and JJ Nagar police stations. The suspects have been booked under the stringent Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, according to the CCB.